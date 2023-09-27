Cats claw Renegades in Whitecourt

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Renegades dropped their second game of the season in the Mighty Peace Football Conference.

On the road, the Renegades fell to the Whitecourt Cats 67-22 on Sept. 15.

Head coach Tyler Bell says the Renegades played a strong game.

“It was a great game,” Bell says.

High Prairie touchdowns were scored by wide receivers Dreaden Richards and Lestat Masyk and running back Levi Langevin.

Two-point conversions after touchdowns were scored by fullback Cameron Pedersen.

“We look forward to playing Whitecourt again,” Bell.

With a record of 1-2, High Prairie has just two games remaining in the regular season in the Mighty Peace Football Conference.

The Renegades host the Sexsmith Sabres on Oct. 5.