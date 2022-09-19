Cause of fire in PR unknown

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A fire in Peace River Sept. 9 is still under investigation by Peace Regional RCMP, says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.

At about 3 p.m., police received a 911 call of a structure fire at an apartment building located at 7802-99 street. Peace Regional RCMP attended and fire services were already on scene. Authorities quickly restricted access to the area to general traffic to allow fire services to work and for safety reasons.

The cause of the fire is unknown but no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peace River RCMP at (780) 624-6677. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3TIPS.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.