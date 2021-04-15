CBC a trusted news source

Re; The Page, April 7 South Peace News

First off, my condolences to the family of the young man who died in Joussard. I remember the family well. My best wishes for the recovery of the two who were injured.



Well, I can’t help myself. I was in town Tuesday when the South Peace News was reasonably fresh and indulged myself.



Upshot, I may have to start taking my blood pressure meds again.



Mark Steyn is a Canadian, not that I am all that proud. His webpage flogs for donations claiming that the money funds a lot of what his ‘club’ does. This from a man who claims to be a successful author of several books including one entitled America.



Like Donald Trump, who claims a lot of things about his great perfection, Steyn is still trying to get people who possess a lot less in cash than he does to pay for everything. The latest is the story about Trump scamming people out of millions with recurring credit card deductions. Some went from a one-time donation to every week thereby cleaning out accounts.



They are even threatening to tell Trumpster if the people deny the recurring withdrawals they are traitors. Now, today!



Now for Fox News, and Tucker Carlson. Fox was never intended to be a news show. Roger Ailes was a Republican operative and he started the channel to keep the GOP relevant.



Carlson is an awful, over entitled creep who is also heir to the frozen food empire Swanson. Aside from his coded race comments he has called transgender people a threat to the perpetuation of the human race. One estimate was that transgendered people represent 4.6/100K.



If you are counting on those poor people to keep the human race going you better come up with some really amazing benefits for them to take on the job.



As far as giving a rat’s nether region about what Carlson or Fox propaganda thinks, no I don’t. Neither should CBC or any other Canadian outlet. The ‘news’ they put out there isn’t news, it’s BS propaganda. The COVID lies they told at Trump’s behest help push the fake pandemic line that took hundreds of thousands of lives.



Making fun of CBC is a typical alternative- right troll thing to do. Make fun of the outlet to discredit the news they do put out so no one takes it seriously. As far as I can tell, Canadian outlets tend to be fairly accurate, except for Ezra Levant’s Rebel Media. I do check stuff to find the background.



I also noticed that the trolls try to impugn the credibility of the people by downplaying their education and accomplishments. Like scoffing about the Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland’s qualifications. They called her “‘just a reporter”.



Patty Hijdu, they said, was “just an artist” and wasn’t qualified to be minister of health. No, but someone with a string of letters after their name and a background in administration might.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a drama teacher? Maybe, but he also spent many years in two different universities.



There was also the hero who was trying to say that Alberta’s oil wasn’t from fossil fuels, it was manufactured from plankton. This is insulting, the idea that we would be stupid enough to fall for this trip is what they think of us. By in large, the alternative-right has no use for the truth, it only gets in their way.



We have ‘The Resistance’ who stood loud and proud for their McLean’s cover shoot, and are getting the crap beat out of them by the virus. They had their little plan they had cooked up with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and when it hit the rails they couldn’t readjust. Scheer didn’t get elected, thankfully.



Then COVID-19 showed up. It wasn’t vulnerable to BS. Science is science and incubation periods are the same. We can’t decide that we are over COVID, simply because COVID isn’t over us.



I can even blame our vaccine problems on former prime minister Stephen Harper. His free market BS. The facilities we did have went away under him.



Then Alberta Premier Jason Kenney took it in the nuts when President-Elect Joe Biden cancelled Keystone. Suddenly he is hiding behind Trudeau’s skirts and begging him to impose sanctions on the US. After being a verbally abusive brat.



The thing is he shouldn’t have put our money into this. There were too many problems down there.



But, no, he put taxpayer’s money into it. What could we have done with all that cash? He was even holding onto money from the feds that was meant to grease the wheels for essential workers.



His plan to put the COVID overflow in nursing homes? Dangerous, machinery breaks down and people mess up.



Also, aren’t there a lot of people in acute care beds waiting for a bed in long term care? That would suggest nursing homes don’t have that much space to spare.



Whatever satisfaction one might get from the idea that Steyn and Carlson were laughing about our news outlets should have prompted a boycott of Fox propaganda. These guys are trying to shame people into obedience.



Remember that no matter how golden people were to Trumpster one day the next they were just trash on the street. People might enjoy the sensation of status by identification one day but the next you will be the one getting dumped on.



Could Canada have done things differently. Sure. They could have acted earlier, but had they nipped it in the bud even fewer people would have taken it seriously. A lot of the grief we are going through now is the result of defiance and people like Kenney not really wanting to do anything. It will cost us a lot but I have no problem with the bold and the bare faced having to pay for it, but the people who did social distance will have to as well. That isn’t fair.



In the meantime, forget Carlson and Steyn.

Eva Sartorius,

High Prairie