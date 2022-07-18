Celebrating 1 year in business in High Prairie! July 17, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Northwest Funeral Chapel Ltd. celebrated its first anniversary with an appreciation barbecue July 7 in High Prairie at Freson Bros. Based in High Prairie, Northwest opened its doors July 5, 2021 with other locations in Slave Lake, Wabasca and Valleyview. Left-right, are funeral director apprentice Carrie Mustus, funeral attendant Larry Auger, asset supervisor Sandra Callio, funeral attendant Kristin Callio, co-owner Bernie Olanski, embalmer trainee Mallory Handfield, receptionist Lindsey Keay and funeral attendant Trisha Buchan. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Driftpile Powwow July 22-24 Excitement building for Golden Dazzling floats highlight Canadian Cowboy Parade at Kinuso Elks to coach at football camp