Cell tower proposed for Joussard

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Cell phone service in the Joussard area could soon be improved with a proposed new cell tower for the hamlet.



At its regular meeting March 10, Big Lakes County council approved a recommendation to enter into an agreement with TELUS to install a tower in Joussard.



“It would provide improved cell service in the Joussard area,” Olansky says.



The recommendation to enter an option to lease and site lease agreement was presented by Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



The tower is proposed to be located at the site of the new water treatment plant and Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services office on 1A St. West.



The County would also receive annual lease payments of $8,000.



Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell suggested the fee may be increased over the years.



“We should have an inflation clause on the lease payment,” said Bissell, who was the only council member to speak during discussion on the issue.



Land Solutions, on behalf of TELUS, contacted Big Lakes County to inquire about a possible location for a tower on County property, Olansky writes in a report to council.



The site of the new water treatment plant and FCSS office were suggested following a site visit and was determined to be a suitable site, Olansky says.



Land Solutions says the tower would be multi-faceted.



Mainly, it is to offload existing call volume from the existing tower located at the junction of Highway 2 and Highway 33 and to provide enhanced coverage in Joussard and throughout the lakeside communities along Highway 2.



The new tower would have a range of about eight to 10 km of enhanced coverage from the single town, depending on topography.



“Existing towers are becoming bogged down with larger and larger volume and data requirement,” Olansky says.



“As this happens, call quality and data transfer volumes suffer and service becomes slower.”



She says a lease is the first step to allow TELUS to begin the application process, geotechnical testing and legal survey.



After everything is approved locally, TELUS will submit an application to Industry, Science and Economic Development Canada [formerly Industry Canada] for final approval and a letter of concurrence.



“If it is found that the tower will impede hamlet growth in the area near the tower site, the County will be able to cancel the lease at request the tower be located to another suitable site,” Olansky says.



After 10 years, the relocation costs would be paid 100 per cent by TELUS.