Cemetery upgrade approved

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has agreed to release almost $15,000 from a reserve account to upgrade a cemetery in the Kinuso area.



At its meeting Oct. 28, council approved a motion to release up to $14,595 from the Swan Valley Cemetery reserve account to place markers on unmarked graves.



Big Lakes took over ownership of the Swan Valley Cemetery from the United Church of Canada in the spring 2019, writes Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services, in a report.



“The Swan Valley Cemetery Committee has identified 50 to 60 unmarked graves at the cemetery and has put forward a request for funds to place flat grave markers on these graves,” Nanninga says.



The committee received a quote of $203.25 for each marker, plus $40 to install.



Assuming the committee places 60 markers, the total project cost is $14,595.



The cemetery committee currently manages operations at the cemetery in conjunction with the Kinuso Community Association.



In addition to the cemetery property, the United Church gave Big Lakes $26,700 remaining from the sale of the manse [clergyman’s house] to hold in trust for the Swan Valley Cemetery Committee.



The release of reserve funds to purchase markers is consistent with the United Church’s restriction on the use of these funds.

Salt Prairie cemetery grant

Council approved an operating grant of $1,000 for Salt Prairie Settlement Community Club to provide maintenance for Salt Prairie Settlement Cemetery.



The club requested $5,000.



Council budgeted $1,000 for annual cemetery grants in 2020.