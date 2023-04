The Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society is ready to celebrate a historic milestone this year.

The society is preparing for 50th anniversary celebrations, having been officially recognized by the Alberta’s Minister of Agriculture June 12, 1973.

The society is asking anyone with ideas to celebrate the event or memories of the facility to contact Merry-Lee Newcombe at Box 58, Kinuso, T0G 1K0 or email kinusoag@gmail.com

Information on scheduled events will be published once plans are finalized.