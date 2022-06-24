CFL players to lead clinic

Young football players are invited to register for the High Prairie Summer Football Clinic scheduled for July 23-24 at E.W. Pratt High School. Above, Peace River Prospector player Sylvanus Dyck, right, [No. 5] carries the ball as he runs by High Prairie Outlaw player Henry Hudson [No. 9] Oct. 6, 2021 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Gearing up for the high school and minor football seasons, High Prairie will host a summer clinic featuring CFL players from the Edmonton Elks.

Players entering Grades 5-12 are invited to attend the High Prairie Summer Football Clinic July 23-24 at E.W. Pratt High School.

“It is open to everyone to attend, not just players from High Prairie,” says Tom Duchesneau, president of the High Prairie and Area Football Society.

“In order to ensure we can bring the camp to High Prairie, we need to have 93 players [75 per cent capacity] registered by June 23.”

A total of 124 spots are available for the various positions of quarterback, offensive line, running back, wide receiver, defensive line, linebackers and defensive backs.

“The great part about this camp is each position will be coached by Elks’ players,” says Duchesneau, head coach of the High Prairie Renegades’ high school football team.

The New World Agency is planning to bring 14 coaches – two at each position – currently on the Elks’ roster.

“For that to happen, we new a complete sellout at each position,” Duchesneau says.

“It is exciting for players to get coached by professional players.”

He trusts the opportunity for players to be coached by CFL players will attract many to register.

“This is the first time a camp of this magnitude, with this many professional athletes, has been offered in our area,” Duchesneau says.

“They are able to offer tips and tricks which they have learned from playing in their positions for years.”

He says the clinic by New World Agency has has benefited several High Prairie players in the past.

“I have been working with their managing director (Jason Staroszik) for the last three years trying to get the event hosted in High Prairie to give players from the area the chance to attend one of these great camps without the extra travelling expenses,” Duchesneau says.

He hopes the high school Renegades’ first playoff run last season and the camp will build the future of football.

“We are extremely excited to be hosting our first camp since 2018,” Duchesneau says.

“We were supposed to host a camp in 2020, but it was cancelled by COVID-19 restrictions.”

The registration fee is $225, which includes camp apparel, medical trainer and professional photographer.

Players can register online at https://new worldagency.com/football-camps-clinics/ or visit the High Prairie and Area Football page on Facebook.