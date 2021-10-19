Chalifoux pots 7 in lopsided win

High Prairie Red Wing player Larry Yellowknee, left, and an Edson Eagle player battle for the puck in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League action Oct. 8.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Red Wings continue to roll with two more lopsided scores in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League.

The Red Wings dumped the Fox Creek Ice Kings 15-1 on Oct. 9 and Edson Eagles 15-3 at home Oct. 8.

Mikal Chalifoux scored seven goals in Fox Creek, including four in the first period.

Paydon Young and Kaden Desjarlais each popped a pair for the Red Wings, who led 4-1 after the first period and 12-1 after two.

Avery McNabb, Gabe Blasé, Nolan Noskey and Braydan Auger added singles.

High Prairie outshot Fox Creek 48-23 as Keygon Okemow covered the Red Wing crease.

Chalifoux netted five goals against Edson for the Red Wings, who led 5-0 after the first period and 10-2 after two.

Larry Yellowknee, Harlan Noskiye and Auger each added pair. Paydon Young, Blasé, Dylan Bellerose and Keaton Auger also scored the Red Wings.

High Prairie goaltender Ethan Bewer was busy as Edson outshot the Red Wings 54-34.

The weekend games were the last for Chalifoux and Yellowknee. Playing both centre and right wing, the two have moved on to play for the Binghamton Black in the team’s inaugural season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

Upcoming, the Red Wings are scheduled to host the Slave Lake Icedogs on Oct. 22 and the Mackenzie Mountaineers on Oct. 24.