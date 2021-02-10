Chamber ready to become more active

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce is striving to become more active to better serve the community.



Chamber president Barry Sharkawi hopes restrictions in the COVID-19 pandemic will be relaxed in the coming months to allow regular in-person meetings.



“The chamber will take some steps to move ahead,” Sharkawi says.



“We would like to see the vaccine come to our region soon so things can start to open up for businesses and other activities and we can get back to regular in-person meetings.”



In the coming months, he wants the chamber to host an annual general meeting, last held on June 27, 2019.



“I encourage businesses and chamber members to work together and to come up with ideas how to support and build local business in the pandemic,” Sharkawi says.



Some of the chamber board members are doing work behind the scenes, he notes.



Several projects remain priorities for the president and chamber board.



“We would like to see downtown revitalization,” Sharkawi says.



“We need ideas to bring big industry and new businesses into the region, to attract more jobs, shoppers and residents.



“Competition is always good.”



Sharkawi is committed to work and partner with First Nations and Metis communities.



He is also very pleased to see the provincial government announce plans to demolish the old High Prairie Health Complex, a project the chamber supported.



On another health issue, he is delighted dialysis is coming to High Prairie by the end of the year, announced by Alberta Health Services on Jan. 6.



He is optimistic that the chamber can be a valuable partner with the planned High Prairie and Area Business Support Network [BSN].



“This will help local businesses,” he says.



“It’s always good to work with Community Futures.”



The BSN is being organized by Community Futures Lesser Slave Lake and Alberta Labour and Immigration based in High Prairie.



Facilitators are encouraging local business people to take a lead role to move the High Prairie BSN forward.



Sharkawi appreciates business support from provincial and federal governments.



He is grateful for the regular business and workplace information he receives from Deanna Basarab, workforce consultant for Alberta Labour and Immigration, based in High Prairie.



Sharkawi appreciated information he receives about provincial and federal support and funding programs available to businesses and is delighted to share that with any business.



For more information on the High Prairie chamber of commerce, contact Sharkawi by phone at [780] 523-8552 or by e-mail to [email protected]