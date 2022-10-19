Chambers celebrating SB Week

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Events are happening throughout the Smoky River Region and Peace River this week to recognize Small Business Week in the communities.

Smoky River Economic Development is hosting Small Business Week mixer Oct. 17 at the Girouxville Hotel starting at 7 p.m. The evening will include finger food refreshments while individuals mingle.

Executive director Diane Chiasson says there will be updates on major projects happening in the Smoky River area.

“We will be giving an update on both the hemp plant and broadband projects,” says Chiasson.

“We will also be discussing an immigration program that we are now part of that will help alleviate some of the issues businesses are facing with staff shortages.”

Advanced RSVP is requested by emailing ecdev@smokyriverregion.com.

Community Futures Peace Country and Peace River & District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting two Lunch & Learns for the week, with the first being held Oct. 18 from noon until 1 p.m. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada Outreach Officer Bibiana Au will be speaking on key concepts that are important to understanding how Canada’s immigration system works, work permit programs and permanent immigration programs. This will be presented virtually at the Community Futures office.

On Oct. 20 from 11:45 a.m. until 1 pm, MNP Partner David Bliss will be speaking on the Canada Digital Adoption Program and improving the usage of technology in business. This will be presented in person at the Community Futures Office.

“Community Futures Peace Country is pleased to celebrate Small Business Week and the hard work of Northern Alberta entrepreneurs,” says Community Futures business analyst Sherry Crawford.

“Each year we offer relevant training and information for small businesses, and we also like to show how much we support small businesses by celebrating them.”

Continuing with Peace River’s celebration of small businesses, a Blast of the Past Dinner and Dance is being held on Oct. 21 starting at 5:30 p.m.. Tickets for the event are $25 and include dinner and two different bands providing live music from 8 p.m. until midnight. The bands are local entertainment 8 Squared and High Road. Tickets are available at the Peace River Chamber office.

Crawford says to bring your staff and dress as your favourite decade from the ‘80s to today. The event will be sponsored by Peace River & District Chamber of Commerce, Community Futures Peace Country, MNP and ATB. For more information visit peaceriverchamber.com