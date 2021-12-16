Chargers settle for silver

The host High Prairie E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers finished second in the ninth annual Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament, Dec. 3-4. In the front row, left-right, are Heather Anderson, Mischa Deering, Jessica Gordon and Cassidy Barry. In the back row, left-right, are head coach Jenelle Gallivan, Rachelle Lemay, Ella Deering, Finn Marko, Abby Cottingham, Heidi Porisky, Kelly Cox, Elle MacIntosh and assistant coach Christian Collett.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The host High Prairie E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers finished second in the ninth annual Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament, Dec. 3-4.

The Lady Chargers lost 66-54 to the Fairview St. Thomas More Kodiaks in the final of the seven-team tournament.

Ella Deering sank 20 points for the Lady Chargers, who trailed 24-11 after the first quarter, 36-15 at the half and 48-35 after three quarters.

Rachelle Lemay scored nine points and Elle MacIntosh added eight.

Head coach and tournament organizer Jenelle Gallivan says everyone in the tournament was happy to be back in action.

“It was great getting back on the court again,” Gallivan says.

“I think everyone was pretty excited; players, coaches and even the referees.”

Fan were not allowed in the gym under COVID-19 restrictions.

“Not having fans in the gym was very different but it didn’t change the atmosphere and excitement of the tournament,” Gallivan says.

“Thanks to technology, fans could watch the games from home.”

She says the Pratt players were impressive and she looks forward to a successful season.

Pratt reached the final after winning two games in a three-team round-robin format on the opening day.

The Lady Chargers beat crosstown rivals St. Andrew’s Saints 57-12 in the opening game.

MacIntosh led the way with 16 points while Finn Marko scored 12 and Deering added nine. All three are former players with St. Andrew’s.

Ocean Anderson scored five points for the Saints.

The Lady Chargers doused the Fox Creek Flames 45-11 in their opening game.

Top scorers were not available.

St. Andrew’s beat the Fairview High Cobras 54-41 to finish third in the tournament.

Syara Brassard led the Saints with 14 point, Ocean Anderson scored 12 and Courtney Anderson added 10 points.

Gallivan says she always looks forward to the event.

“The tournament is always my favourite,” says Gallivan, who initiated the tournament.

The tournament was created in memory of Walker, who was a top high school basketball player who passed away suddenly at age 16 on July 2, 2012.