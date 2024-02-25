Charity golf tournament to be revived. . . in 2026!

The annual Big Lakes County Invitational Charity Golf Tournament was last held in 2022 and cancelled in 2023. Bradyn Calliou, of Sucker Creek, right, sets to drive the ball in the 2022 tournament. Back left-right, are Conner Kemp, Shanda Jaeger and Randy Backs, all of High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has revived its annual charity fundraising golf tournament after it was turfed Feb. 22, 2023 after running for about 10 years.

At its regular meeting Feb. 14, council decided to again scrap the event in 2024 and 2025, but plan a fundraising tournament in 2026 and host the event every three years.

“When we held the golf tournament, it raised a huge amount of money,” South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart said.

She noted the fundraiser netted thousand of dollars that was donated to numerous charitable organizations that served and supported local residents.

Council cancelled the annual tournament in 2023 because it took up so much staff time.

At its regular meeting April 26, council discussed options from then-CAO Jerry Gautreau before council received the report for information.

Gautreau suggested a county cookbook, a major raffle and a barbecue, a cornhole (bean bag toss) tournament and a Chase the Ace with a gala celebration and silent auction.

During discussion, North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk questioned the coucil’s role in fundraising.

“This is a lot of time for staff,” Zabolotniuk said.

“Are we in the business of fundraising?

“We have a lot of bigger issues to deal with.”

He suggested the County host the golf tournament every five years.

Stewart agreed.

“It does promote our county,” Stewart said.

Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard favoured a cookbook.

However, Stewart quickly disagreed.

“It’s not going to raise a lot of money,” she sadi.

Reynolds notes that $7,936.69 remains in the charity golf tournament account.

When the issue was discussed at the April 26 meeting, one councillor questioned the County hosting any such event.

“I had ratepayers ask me why is the County in the fundraising business?” Zaboltniuk said.

“Why are we spending time fundraising?”