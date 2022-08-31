Charity golf tourney back in full swing

A team of “formers’ won the fun golf tournament. Left-right, are Big Lakes County former reeve Ken Matthews and councillors Dave Marx and Don Charrios and Town of High Prairie former CAO Brian Martinson.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The ninth annual Big Lakes County Invitational Charity Golf Tournament was back in full swing after the fundraising component was cancelled by COVID-19 restrictions in 2021 and 2020.

About 75 people played in the tournament Aug. 18 at the High Prairie and District Golf Course, says Councillor Roberta Hunt, who represented council on the organizing committee.

She notes that 90 people registered.

Funds were raised for the High Prairie and District Victim Service Unit, High Prairie and District Food Bank Society and the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.

No figures for the amount of funds raised were available.

Big Lakes will determine the amount for each group and present cheques at a later date.

Victim service appreciates the support as stated in a message read at the event.

“On behalf of the High Prairie and District Victim Service Unit, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for being one of this year’s recipients of the golf tournament,” manager Sandra Bembridge says.

“In recognition of all victims touched by crime and trauma, we thank you so much for your support.”

Stollery also appreciates the support.

“Each of you makes a difference to help children at the Stollery,” development officer Nicole Mitchell says.

“Hearing all your Stollery stories while on the golf course was great.”

Participants enjoyed the event organized by Big Lakes and co-hosted by the Town of High Prairie and the Town of Swan Hills.

Big Lakes Reeve Robert Nygaard says it was great to get together and raise funds.

“We had a great turnout and perfect weather,” Nygaard says.

“It benefits charities we raise money for.”

High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk agrees it was good to have the event in full swing.

“It’s great to have the tournament back and support worthy charities,” Panasiuk says.

“It’s also good to get together with people face to face, which makes the event so good.”

Swan Hills Mayor Craig Wilson agrees.

“It was good to be with people again and have a fun day of golfing and comradeship,” Wilson says.

“I’m thankful for Big Lakes to host the event.

“We are stronger together than apart.”

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn and Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen were not present.

A smoker was one of the live auction items as shown by Big Lakes receptionist Janelle Carlson, left, and public works administration assistant Amanda Grayshields.

Big Lakes Councillor Roberta Hunt, right, sits in the driver’s seat of a golf cart, with Councillor Lane Monteith in the passenger’s seat. Hunt was council’s representative on the organizing committee.

Bradyn Calliou, of Sucker Creek, right, sets to drive the ball. Standing in the back left-right, are Conner Kemp, Rhanda Jaeger and Randy Backs, all of High Prairie.

Darryl Gill, of High Prairie, right, sets to putt the ball. Standing on the side left-right, are Kerri Strebchuk, Jodi Ouderkirk and Joseph Gill, all of High Prairie.