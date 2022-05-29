Charity group opens their wallets

Heart River Housing received a donation of $5,000 from the High Prairie Elks Royal Purple on May 19 for a special project to upgrade the grounds at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie. Left-right, are Pleasantview activity co-ordinator Norma Deuchar, Elks Royal Purple Exalted Ruler Colleen Greer and Pleasantview manager Linda Peterson.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Elks Royal Purple has donated $5,000 to Pleasantview Lodge for a project to beautify the landscaping and make life more enjoyable for residents.

Exalted Ruler Colleen Greer presented a cheque May 19 to Pleasantview manager Linda Peterson and the activity co-ordinator Norma Deuchar.

“Our mandate is to improve the lives and access of seniors and children in our community,” Greer says.

Heart River Housing is preparing a project estimated at $95,000 to build a new greenhouse, a pavilion with a barbecue, extend walking paths and add benches, pergolas and trees on the grounds of the lodge that opened in 1960.

The donation increases fundraising to just over $60,000, HRH CAO Lindsay Pratt says.

“We hope to start work on the project the first week of June, weather permitting,” Pratt says.

The project is coinciding with a major building project that will add 20 units to the lodge that currently has 53 units.

Funds largely donated from the local organization are raised at the Elks Royal Purple Food Booth at the annual High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo set to return Aug. 2-3 after the event was cancelled the past two years by COVID-19 restrictions.

“The food booth is our main fundraiser and all funds raised are put back into the community,” Greer says.

“People can be part of it by volunteering at the food booth.”

To volunteer, phone Greer at [780] 523-6323.

The housing authority appreciates the support.

“We thank the Elks Royal Purple for their generous donation,” Pratt says.

“This is another example of the community stepping up and supporting a great project.

“The donation is a perfect example of the Elks Royal Purple and the Elks making our community better.”

He says organizations rely on support to help the community.

“We encourage people in the community to support groups when they are looking for volunteers,” Pratt says.

When the landscaping project starts, he says volunteers will be able to do some of the work.

“Once we get the concrete in place, we will be having several volunteer work days but also have the contractor complete the more specialized work,” Pratt says.

“We are looking for cash donations, but we are also willing to take labour and material in-kind.”

Lumber used for the project will be reclaimed wood from a tree planted in 1960.

Rest areas will also including historical plaques to celebrate and honour the past of Pleasantview Lodge.

Citizens, businesses and organizations are invited to make donations in various ways.

For more information, phone the HRH office in High Prairie at [780] 523-5282 or email Pratt at [email protected]