Charity group sponsors Family Day swim February 23, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 High Prairie Royal Purple Elks Grand Exalted Ruler Colleen Greer, left, and High Prairie Elks Exalted Ruler Larry Greer, right, present a cheque for $411 to cover the cost of the Family Day swim Feb. 20 at the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre. A pool staff member, middle, accepts the donation.