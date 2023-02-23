Charity group sponsors Family Day swim

High Prairie Royal Purple Elks Grand Exalted Ruler Colleen Greer, left, and High Prairie Elks Exalted Ruler Larry Greer, right, present a cheque for $411 to cover the cost of the Family Day swim Feb. 20 at the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre. A pool staff member, middle, accepts the donation.

