Charity near and dear to Kinuso woman’s heart

Roberta Hunt, of Kinuso, is dressed and ready to cycle to raise money for children with cancer in this 2019 photo.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Kinuso woman continues to find inspiration from children across Canada fighting for their lives while battling cancer.



Roberta Hunt is again raising money by taking on the 200-km cycling challenge as part of Riding to Fight Kids Cancer, organized by the SickKids Foundation.



The challenge, which helps find a cure for various forms of cancer, is close to her heart. Hunt was related to the late Cassidy Davies-Hunt, of High Prairie, who passed away Nov. 25, 2018 at the age of 10 years.



Although she only met Cassidy only once [in December 2017] Hunt was very inspired by her positive outlook despite battling the disease.



“I was so inspired by this little girl. She danced hip-hop and golfed,” she says.



Hunt’s goal is to raise $1,000 through pledges.



She says over 1,400 children are diagnosed with cancer every year, and it’s the biggest killer of children from disease in Canada.



“Kids should be living life, not fighting for it,” she says.



“So I am raising funds through my challenge to help these kids and support SickKids Foundation to allow them to continue their work in developing treatments and finding a cure for childhood cancer.”



In August, Hunt plans to cycle about 10 km each day to reach her 200-km goal. Fight Kids Cancer has an app that tracks every participant’s distance each day.



Hunt has raised over $1,000 each of the first two years.



Fight Kids Cancer [SickKids Foundation] is an independent organization. Every cent raised goes toward the cause.



Pledges are accepted until the end of October.



To make a donation, visit Greatcyclechallenge.ca or drop off a donation at Kinuso Korner Kitchen.