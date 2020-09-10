Chicks sent home to roost

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie has dealt swiftly with its first complaint regarding keeping chickens in town.



Senior peace officer Alan Bloom reported at council’s Aug. 25 meeting that a single warning was issued regarding keeping bees and hens in town.



Turned out it was regarding hens.



“They had 20 chicks,” said Bloom after being questioned.



He added the chicks were removed to a farm the same day the owner was questioned.



Under the bylaw, only four hens [chicks] are allowed.



No fine was rendered.



Council passed its Hen Keeping Bylaw and Beekeeping Bylaw at its July 14 meeting. Both bylaws are two-year pilot projects and allow bees or hens under strict conditions.