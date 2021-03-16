Child injured, woman fined $500

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

An Atikameg woman pleaded guilty in Slave Lake provincial court March 10 to allowing a passenger under the age of 16 to ride an OHV without a helmet.



The charge was laid under the Traffic Safety Act: Off-Highway Vehicle Regulation.



Court heard on Aug. 10, 2019 RCMP were called to an OHV accident in Atikameg, said the Crown prosecutor.



Thunder was driving and an eight-year-old was riding on the front of the quad. Neither was wearing a helmet.



They were driving 60 km/hr on a gravel road before driving into a house. There was no indication that the quad slowed down before impact.



Both were injured, said the Crown. The eight-year-old was in critical condition and flown by STARS to an Edmonton hospital. She spent nine days in hospital, but has recovered.



Thunder has no criminal record.



The quad had mechanical difficulties, said Thunder’s lawyer, who appeared on her behalf. Thunder was not speeding on purpose and has since learned her lesson.



Thunder, who did not attend court due to COVID restrictions, was fined $500 including the victim fine surcharge by Judge R.B. Marceau and granted time to pay until July 2.