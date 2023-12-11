Children’s Christmas Store returns

It is a program designed to teach all children the joy of giving at Christmas.

The High Prairie Municipal Library invites children 4-12 years-old to shop for adults in the family. Cost is $1 per present with a maximum of six presents per child.

The program lets children buy inexpensive presents they might not otherwise be able to afford, thereby allowing them to give during Christmas. Children can shop without adults attending and staff will help the child wrap the present.

Hours of the store are Monday to Friday from 3:30-5 p.m., Saturday from 2-4 p.m. from Dec. 4-16.

Donations of gifts for the program are always accepted. Please contact Lisa at the library at (780) 523-3838.