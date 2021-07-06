Christmas in July at Joussard

The earlier prepared foundation waits for the first of three modules, sitting to the right of the foundation in the photo.

The main window faces Lesser Slave Lake, just a few metres straight down the view. Landscaping and deckwork yet to be finished.

“Christmas in July” may or may not have been in the minds of Mike and Linda Leblanc who took delivery of their spanking new manufactured home the first week of July at Joussard. But it was appropriate.

The Western Manufactured Homes build from Nisku, Alberta came in three pieces. Joussard residents, including friends and relatives of the Leblancs, pulled out the lawn chairs, found some shade, and watched the morning and afternoon show. The pieces were lifted by a super-size crane and expertly assembled on the pre-built foundation on the shore of Lesser Slave Lake.

The home was installed on property the Leblanc parents owned. Linda says “We really wanted to keep it in the family, and we are happy we were able to do that.”

The whole project isn’t quite the “Instant cottage just add lake” type of deal. Mike says there is lots of work to do yet. Wiring. Service hookups. Interior and exterior finish work. Landscaping and more. “It’s going to keep us busy for a while,” he says.