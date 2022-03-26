Church bells ring for Ukraine March 26, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Churches around Alberta united in a Day of Prayer for Ukraine March 18. Each church was invited to offer opportunities for people to pray for peace. One church taking part was High Prairie St. Mark’s Anglican Church. They rang their church bells for 17 minutes as a call for peace in Ukraine. Above, Colleen Greer does the honours. St. Mark’s participated as did many other churches in the Athabasca Diocese. Those without bells were encouraged instead to hold a vigil. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You HPSD supports High Prairie Powwow Bible Reading Marathon celebrates Easter Twice as Nice plans fundraiser Second Wind thrift store supporting Ukrainian victims