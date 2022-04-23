Church thanks the Portelances April 23, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Luc and Lorraine Portelance were honoured for their ministry as senior pastors at High Prairie Victory Life Church. They resigned in March as senior pastors after 10 years at the High Prairie church after 13 years as senior pastors at McLennan Christian Fellowship that later became McLennan Victory Life Church. The High Prairie church thanked and blessed the Portelances at an appreciation dinner April 9. They continue to live in High Prairie and be part of the church. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You PR resident facing drug, weapons charges The Page – April 20, 2022 Public meeting May 11 to debate arena’s future Former HP man missing