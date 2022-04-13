Churches celebrate Easter: listing of services

Following is a listing of Good Friday and Easter services in the region. If you were missed, please call [780] 523-4484. Updates will be posted on our two websites at southpeacenews.com and smokyriverexpress.com

High Prairie

Bethel Baptist Church

Good Friday Service at 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday Service at 11 a.m.

Church of the Nazarene

Good Friday Service at 10:30 a.m.

Easter Sunday Service at 11 a.m.

Redeemer Lutheran Church

and High Prairie United Church

Easter Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m.

High Prairie Victory Life Church

Good Friday Service at 11 a.m.

Easter Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m.

St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church

Good Friday – Way of the Cross at 3 p.m. followed by

Celebration of the Passion.

April 16 – Easter Vigil at 9 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass at 10:30 a.m.

St. Mark’s Anglican Church

Good Friday Service at 11 a.m.

Easter Sunday Service at 11 a.m.

Services in person and also broadcast on the church Facebook page at StMarkschurchHP.

Windword High Prairie

Easter Sunday Service at 2 p.m.

Smoky River Region

McLennan Victory Life Church

Easter Sunday Service at 10 a.m.

McLennan United Church

Good Friday Service at 10 a.m.

Easter Sunday Service at 10 a.m.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church [McLennan]

Easter Sunday Service at 2:30 p.m.

St. John the Baptiste Cathedral Parish [McLennan]

Good Friday – Way of the Cross at 2 p.m.

Good Friday – Passion of Christ at 3 p.m.

April 16 – Easter Vigil at 9 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass at 10:30 a.m.

Paroisse Ste Anne Parish [Falher]

Good Friday – Way of the Cross at 10 a.m.

Good Friday – Passion of Christ at 3 p.m.

April 18 – Easter Vigil at 8 p.m. in Falher.

Easter Vigil in St. Isidore at 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass in Falher at 9:30 a.m.

Donnelly Sacre Couer at 11 a.m.

St. Isidore at 11:30 a.m.

Paroisse Notre Dame de Lourdes [Girouxville]

Good Friday – Way of the Cross at 2:30 p.m. followed by Celebration of the Passion.

April 16 – Easter Vigil at 9 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass at 10:30 a.m.

Peace River Region

Peace River Community Easter [Sunday] Sunrise Service at Twelve Foot Davis Gravesite at 7 a.m.

Nampa Gospel Fellowship

Good Friday Service at 10 a.m.

Easter Sunday Service at 11 a.m.

St. Charles Catholic Church [Nampa]

Easter Sunday Mass at 9 a.m.

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church [Peace River]

Good Friday – Outdoor Stations of the Cross at 1:30 p.m.

Good Friday Service at 3 p.m.

April 16 – Easter Vigil at 9:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass at 11 a.m.

City on a Hill [Peace River]

Easter Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m.

First Baptist Church Peace River

Good Friday Service at 10:30 a.m.

[Pancake breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Everyone welcome]

Easter Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m.

Peace River Alliance Church

[Meeting at Misery Mountain Ski Lodge]

Easter Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m.

St. Paul’s United Church [Peace River]

Good Friday Service at 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday Service at 11:30 a.m.

St. James Anglican Cathedral [Peace River]

Good Friday Service at 2 p.m.

Easter Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m.

Christian Life Assembly

Good Friday Service (combined) at Grimshaw Victory Life Church at 10:30 a.m.

Easter Sunday Service at 11 a.m.

Peace River Christian Fellowship

Good Friday Service at 10 a.m.

Easter Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m.