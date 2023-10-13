Class is now in session! October 13, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Big Lakes Christian Learning Centre celebrated its grand opening at an open house Sept. 29. Standing in the front, left-right, are students Grace Holleis, 7, Jesse Holleis, 8, and Jeremiah Auger, 6. Standing in the back, left-right, are administrator-principal Karen Lutton and ABC beginning level learners supervisor Linda Strang. The school started classes Sept. 5. The school was initiated by High Prairie Victory Life Church and held in their building. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Born joins Providence staff Glenmary welcomes teachers Peace River School Division reports decline in kindergarten Summer is never over in the minds of students