Clegg’s Corner – It’s never the girls who spill the beans

In the early years of my childhood, we celebrated Christmas at the annual Gage Community Club Christmas Concert. It was held in the old Gage School, long abandoned after it was decided to bus the students to Fairview.



It was a rickety old log building to say the least, dusty in the summer and cold in winter. It was a great haven for mice if they could find any food!



Yet once a year, someone managed to clean up the old school and light a fire up the old stove in the middle of winter, making it warm enough to have a concert inside. It was plenty warm. No one wore coats. I even remember a piano being there and benches.



There was never any planned program. Usually, the older teenagers ran around trying to convince the younger children to sing a song or read a poem. It was really unorganized mayhem.



Thank goodness for the Beaulieu family. They were very talented and always carried the show. As for most of the rest of us, when we sang the coyotes headed for the hills, dogs covered their ears and cats meowed. Speaking for myself, singing was not my forte. I did try to bellow out Good King Wenceslas each year, however.



Meanwhile, the adults did nothing but visit. A few dedicated women prepared candy bags for the children. I loved peanuts. As soon as bags were handed out during a visit with Santa, I was trading hard candy for peanuts. To this day, I still don’t like peppermint and spearmint candy. Yuck!



There are so many memories of the concerts. So many happy children and the warmth of that building was incredible. There is nothing like heat from a wood stove.



I remember one year the concert was over and no Santa. The children were starting to get nervous and adults were calming the children, promising he would appear. All of a sudden this loud raucous erupts from down the road. A Ski-Doo! Not just any Ski-Doo but Don Hart’s Ski-Doo! Everyone knew that old bucket of bolts noise contraption! All of a sudden Santa barges through the door. The younger children couldn’t believe Don knew Santa.



“That is Mr. Hart,” blurted out one of the male teenagers.



He was met with a resounding “Shhh!” Funny how girls never spill the beans in those situations!



Another year Santa arrived. He sure looked familiar. It didn’t take long for most of us to figure out it was my father. Geez, anyone could have figured out who that was! Dad must have lost a game of poker or something. Being Santa was never his thing.



Anyway, he had a special gift for one youth, Doug Epp. He gave him a can of soup! It was puzzling to the younger children but the older crowd took it in great fun.



The point is, no matter what the time or the circumstances, we can make memories that last a lifetime. They can be made with a small bag of treats, terrible music, or simply being with friends and/or family.



I will not use the dreaded “C” word of “P” word in this column because we are all sick of it. I do hope no matter who you are and where you are, make it the best Christmas possible like we did years ago.



“For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.” [John 3:16]



“Behold I bring you news of great joy for all the people. Today a Saviour has been born to you.” [Luke 2:10]



Merry Christmas to all of you!