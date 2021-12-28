Clegg’s Corner – Richness is defined by our blessings

Chris Clegg

Christmas is a time of reflection as many of us take a break from our busy lives to celebrate the birth of Christ and to reflect on what we have.

Amidst the massive commercialization of Christmas, it is easy to forget how blessed we are. We certainly do not face the daily struggles many in the world do, and when people need help, there is generally someone willing to extend their hand in friendship.

But what defines one as being rich? I like to think Col. Sherman Potter nailed it right when he said in a MAS*H episode that, “If a man has family, he’s rich.”

I often think about that statement. We may fight and argue with our brothers and sisters, but we still love them. We may have locked horns with our parents, but they still love us and support us.

I often think of my Grandma Mary Luka. She was an amazing woman. Of all my four grandparents, she is the one who stands out amongst the family as being the most revered.

As a child growing up, I was lucky enough to have my parents take me to Hines Creek from Fairview to visit. As a child, I always thought of them as being poor, at least compared to us. Smaller house, outdoor toilet, smaller TV, and “luxuries” in our house that were not in theirs. Wood heat! What a pain to keep filling the stove! Only later in life did I remember how incredibly beautiful and warm that house was!

Christmas was an incredible celebration. The house was jammed but never seemed crowded. The meal was fabulous. Many uncles and aunts with their families squeezed into the house to enjoy a good time.

One of my most fond memories was finally being allowed to take part in the annual Michigan Rummy game with the men. I begged for years to take part but my father was having none of that! Silly as that may sound, when I was allowed to play it was like having my right of passage into manhood.

How come I remember the meals, the warmth of the heat, Michigan Rummy and no presents? The fact is, I cannot remember getting a single present during Christmas in that house. Yet I cherish those times and remember them fondly.

We also used to visit the other grandparents on the Clegg side. It was an annual gift to receive a pair of knitted socks from grandma, who lived to knit. There were 21 grandchildren from the four families living in Fairview. Some of the grandchildren were already too old and moved away so they weren’t all there.

I do remember, however, one year someone received an Ants in the Pants game. We played it for hours until it was time to go home. Years later, the game showed up in our house. I don’t remember who received it.

I often visited with Grandma Luka as I grew older. I thoroughly enjoyed the visits. Uncles always showed up. I’m sure it wasn’t because I was there but because grandma always had a delicious pot of soup on the stove. None of that Campbell’s stuff! Homemade and delicious!

With the years of childhood foolishness now passed, I realize that Grandma Luka was not poor. In fact, she may have been the richest woman I knew. Her house was always full of family and full of love. Sure, she had her battles with grandpa but that was usually over his fondness for the bottle. I could tell she was mad because she spoke Ukrainian and in a rather loud tone.

I miss her, especially those Christmases. May your Christmas be as rich as the ones she enjoyed.

“For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.” [John 3:16]

“Behold I bring you news of great joy for all people. Today a Saviour has been born to you.” [Luke 2:10]

Merry Christmas to all of you!