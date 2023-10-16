Clegg’s Corner – Small towns have big dreams, too!

Chris Clegg

Perhaps the most difficult job for a municipal politician from a small town in Alberta is trying to get the big city politicians from Calgary and Edmonton to listen.

It is why the recent views of Ponoka Mayor Kevin Ferguson should be applauded by every Peace Country politician.

At the recent Alberta Municipalities conference in Edmonton, delegates were asked to vote to lobby the Government of Alberta for more money for cities. Ferguson voted against saying small towns also need money and that this province was just not all about big cities.

Big cities like to gobble up the portion of the government pie faster than a pack of wolves preying on an unguarded herd of sheep or a weasel in a chicken coop. Actually, I think the lambs and chickens have a better chance of survival than small towns getting more money from government!

The result of the vote does not concern me. What I wonder is how the vote would have turned out if the question had been, “Should the Government of Alberta provide more money to towns under 10,000 population?”

Gosh, would it be nice to see Edmonton and Calgary delegates squirm a bit! Not that they would give a tinker’s damn!

Taxpayers in Falher and High Prairie and Slave Lake also have to ask the question, “Where is the lobby for more money for small towns in Alberta?” If the big cities are asking, where are our politicians?

Politics is a cruel, heartless business when it comes to doling out cash. Whether Albertans want to admit it or not, Ottawa treats Alberta just like Edmonton and Calgary treat rural Alberta. It comes down to a matter of appeasing the most voters. Premier Danielle Smith and her party view pouring money into Calgary and Edmonton as an investment in the next general election, not that United Conservative Party decisions are going to get them any votes in socialist Edmonton. Remember, one of the main goals of a politician once they are elected is getting re-elected!

On Oct. 5, Smith announced money for Calgary in its plans for future sports and recreation facilities. Another well-used tactic by all governments. Make the same announcement as many times as you can and get all the best publicity you can. And votes!

But there you go! Gobs of money for big cities and not even blink an eye!

It would be nice to think that the bean counters and politicians in Edmonton would realize rural Alberta is not getting its fair share. Some city citizens are so outrageously brain-dead stupid they tell us to “move to the city if you don’t like it!”

Really! They quickly and conveniently forget it is Alberta’s rural towns and small cites that produce the wealth in this province. The fact is, someone has to live here to produce the wealth. You would think they would be more appreciative!

We, small towns in rural Alberta, must continue to send the message no matter how fruitless it appears to be.

Yes, we also like nice arenas, swimming pools, community halls and the like.

Yes, we like modern schools and hospitals.

Yes, we like nice roads to drive on and walking trails.

And – yes – to all the citizens in Edmonton and Calgary, rural Alberta towns also have big dreams!