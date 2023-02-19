Close quarters February 19, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 The Atikameg School men’s basketball team lost a narrow 70-67 exhibition game to the Slave Lake St. Francis Falcons Feb. 7. Above, Atikameg’s Anton Gladue dribbles in the paint while Falcons defending are Eric Shillaker, left, and Adam Shillaker. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You A last look! School bus crashes, no injuries reported Students take time off for a little fun Shantz breaks Red Wings’ points mark