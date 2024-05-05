‘Close to record high’ 5,000+ attend gun show

Richard Froese
South Peace News
More than 5,000 people attended the 21st annual High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show on April 20-21.
“It was probably one of the biggest and best shows we’ve hosted,” says Darrell Basarab, longtime chairman of the show organized by High Prairie Fish and Game Association.
“We had well over 5,000 people attend – it’s close to a record high.”
However, organizers do not keep accurate figures, since the numbers include the exhibitors, volunteers and sponsors who get free entry.
“You can tell how busy it is by the volume of traffic in the causeway between the Sports Palace and the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre,” Basarab says.
“On the opening day, it was slow-moving traffic, almost shoulder to shoulder from 11 o’clock to two o’clock.”
Sold out the last seven shows with 150 vendors and 400 tables, the event featured more than 50 vendors in
the gun room in the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre, more than 50 in the Artisans’ Market in the curling rink and the causeway and about 45 in the Sports Palace.
“We got lots of comments from vendors, who say our community support, involvement and volunteers are great,” Basarab says.
“It’s a feather in our community’s cap.
“Without the support from local businesses, organizations and volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to host such as large event.”
Vendors travelled from all over Alberta and some parts of British Columbia and Alberta.
The popular 50/50 draw was another big hit with $10,045 dollars collected on Saturday and $6,215 on Sunday, all processed on computer.
Winners received half of the pot.
“If we didn’t have a computer glitch Saturday, we could have reached $12,000,” Basarab says.
Basarab and the association thank all those who supported the event.
Organizers are already planning for the 22nd annual show in 2025 set for April 26-27, the weekend after Easter, Basarab says.