Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Joussard Community Association has a new executive.



Lorene Rose is the new president and Albertine Prince vice-president after two very close votes Nov. 25.



Rose defeated Cathy Wilcox 51-47 while Prince defeated Line Ronchon 50-49.



The 100 ballots were read by Dine Currie and Diane Lamarche. Votes were tallied manually by Erin Adams and electronically by Darla Driscoll, JCA’s website posted.



Scrutineers were Anastasia Jorquera and Melissa Nobert.