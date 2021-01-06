Closing emergency a ‘temporary measure’

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Services in the emergency department at the High Prairie Health Complex were closed for 13 hours overnight Dec. 28-29 after a shortage of staff.



The temporary change in the emergency department is the result of a number of healthcare staff being away due to vacation, illness or mandatory isolation, says an Alberta Health Services [AHS] news release Dec. 29.



After closing on Dec. 28 at 7 p.m., the emergency department opened to walk-in patients Dec. 29 at 8 a.m.



AHS also reported a coronavirus outbreak in the acute care unit as a result of a number of positive COVID-19 individuals associated with the site.



The unit is closed to new admissions but no figures were given.



Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk says he spoke with an AHS official Aug. 29 after reading the AHS news release on social media.



“AHS says it was just a shortage of staff,” Panasiuk says.



He says the incident in the emergency department shows the importance for the local community and municipalities to work with AHS to ensure adequate services and staffing at the hospital.



“We need to keep everything going at the hospital,” Panasiuk says.



“We need to keep working with AHS as much as we can to get more physicians, nurses and other medical professionals.



“Pushing AHS has been a challenge.”



He also understands AHS has to follow its own policies and procedures.



AHS reported Dec. 28 on Twitter that the closure of the emergency department in High Prairie was a “temporary measure” and AHS was “working to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time”.



Emergency Medical Services patients were diverted to other hospitals. Patients who needed admission were directed to other hospitals in Valleyview, Slave Lake and Grande Prairie.



AHS also advises people to follow proper steps for medical service.



As always, all patients requiring immediate medical care should phone 911.



Individuals requiring non-emergency medical care continue to be encouraged to call their family physician.



To speak to a nurse and receive telephone advice and health information, families can also contact Health Link 24 hours a day seven days a week by phoning 811.



AHS plans to continue to keep the community updated.



Big Lakes County region had 79 active cases as of Dec. 30.