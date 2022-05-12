Clothing drive ‘essential’

High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council stages it annual Maternity Clothing Exchange until the end of June. Good Start program co-ordinator Val Willier, seen in the photo, welcomes donations at the Children’s Centre or in donation bins at Freson Bros. and Red Apple.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An annual drive to collect maternity clothing has returned in the High Prairie region.

The maternity clothing exchange started in April and continues to the end of June.

“Donations have been declining and we are in great need,” says Val Willier, Good Start program co-ordinator, prenatal and postnatal services, and maternal and infant health caregiver support services.

“This is truly an important and essential service for expecting mothers who may not be able to afford appropriate clothing to enable them to work, maintain healthy lifestyles, rest and carry out daily tasks comfortably and maintain their health and confidence during pregnancy.”

Clothing can be donated in drop bins at Freson Bros., Red Apple and the Children’s Centre.

Free maternity clothing may be picked up at the Children’s Centre during business hours Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and some evenings and weekends.

“We have operated the service for 15 years and many women have benefited and also used the program,” Willier says.

“The free store is well utilized.”

Women are grateful that for such a small membership fee they are entitled to the free store, toy libraries and other charitable services and programs, she says.

“We appreciate maternity clothing that is gently used,” Willier says.

“We accept all donations and should be returned for future use,” she adds

For more information, phone the children’s centre at (780) 523-2715 or please email to [email protected]