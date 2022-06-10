Club helps connect seniors

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Activities are being held in local communities to celebrate Seniors Week from June 6-12.

Many are also promoting local seniors’ clubs and organizations for those in the golden-age generation to get active and connected.

The High Prairie Golden Age Club is one such organization that welcomes seniors ages 55 and older to become members.

“Many of us seniors live alone, so we need to socialize – that is very important,” president Howard Greer says.

“Seniors join a club so they can have fun.”

Many seniors’ and golden age clubs have re-opened their doors in the past several months after being closed since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions started.

Now they are encouraging seniors to get out and socialize.

“We want to get more members so we can offer more activities and games,” Greer says.

The High Prairie Golden Age Centre is open for drop-in cribbage on Fridays and Sundays starting at 1:30 p.m. although the doors open at 12:30 p.m.

More members will allow the club to offer other games such as pool, darts, card games, board games, carpet bowling, shuffleboard and floor shuffleboard, Greer says.

“Ideas are important to help us develop and organize more activities so we can all enjoy and add new ones to our list,” Greer says.

Seniors’ centres are places for seniors to gather, talk, and play games and sometimes eat food.

“We will have monthly potluck suppers starting in the fall,” Greer says.

“We also have outings to other clubs.”

The club is also planning several information workshops starting in the fall to inform seniors about life skills and social issues, he says.

One session will help seniors understand and operate their cellphones and smartphones.

We’re going to get high school students to teach us how to use our phones and the students will get school credits for it,” Greer says.

Golden age clubs are also closely involved in the Alberta 55 Plus organization and many local seniors have qualified in past years for provincial games and the Canada 55 Plus Games.

Seniors clubs are non-profit organizations operated under a board of directors.

Many clubs serve other local communities around the region.

Monthly meetings for the High Prairie club are held the third Wednesday of each month – except in the summer – starting at 1:30 p.m.

For more information on the High Prairie club, phone Greer at [780] 523-1811, Rhonda Bruder at [780] 523-0918, or Stella Sware at [780] 523-2009.