Clubroot remains a threat to local ag producers

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Clubroot has been of increasing concern to agricultural producers within the region, and local municipalities are asking producers and other residents to increase precautions to prevent the spread of the disease.

“We have five fields under growing prohibition and one field that was inconclusive through a soil test and the producer is taking precautions,” says M.D. of Smoky River agricultural fieldman Shayne Steffen.

“No clubroot fields were found in 2022 with around 70 fields being inspected.”

Steffen says clubroot affects brassica crops such as canola, mustards, and weedy species such as stinkweed, shepherd’s purse, and dame’s rocket.

Steffen explains that canola accounts for roughly half the seeded acres in the municipality, a result of it being a major cash crop in the area. A major outbreak could be a challenge for producers, many of whom are taking major precautions to try to stop the spread.

“It is spread through contaminated soil movement, whether by machinery movement, wind, and water erosion,” says Steffen.

“Even wildlife and migratory fowl have the ability to move soil from one infected area to another.”

Northern Sunrise County’s agricultural fieldman Trent Keller says their county is continuously monitoring fields for clubroot as well.

“We identified one field in Northern Sunrise County that was positive for clubroot of canola in 2018,” says Keller.

“Clubroot is a major concern in any area that produces canola.”

Both Keller and Steffen say preventive measures can include making sure newly-purchased equipment or contracted equipment is cleaned thoroughly before it goes on a producer’s land. These pieces of equipment can include farm equipment, hired heavy duty equipment or any road vehicles.

“Keep as much of your operations in house as possible,” Steffen recommends.

“It is important to scout your fields regularly and use clubroot resistant seed. There is no silver bullet to control clubroot but rater a series of management tools to mitigate risk.”

Keller adds some cleaning recommendations to the list of things ag producers and people can do to prevent the spread of clubroot.

“It is vital that all land users including farmers, contractors, recreational users, and oil and gas industry operators, clean their equipment and even shoes,” says Keller.

“Sanitation of equipment, vehicles and shoes includes removing soil and debris and disinfection using a two per cent bleach solution or a cleaner like Spray Nine. It is very important to prevent the spread of clubroot disease as it hinders agricultural production and frequent exposure to disease pressures can reduce the effectiveness of disease resistant varieties that are key tools for producers.”

It is recommended that if a farmer identifies clubroot in one of their fields, they make sure to seed the affected quarters last and harvest them last. This will allow the farmer to clean equipment thoroughly before the equipment has to be used again for field operations.

“Plasmodiophora brassicae is the casual agent,” says Steffen. “It is a spore that infects the root system, causes galls that contain millions of spores that when decomposed release the spores into the soil. The galls cut off water and nutrients to the plant which stresses the plant, giving lower to no yields or killing the plant outright.”

Residents and public can also assist producers by ensuring they’re respecting the landowner’s rights and not going on land they do not have permission on.

“Hunters, ATV users, snow machine operators need to ask permission before entering and crossing fields,” explains Steffen.

“Not only is this a courtesy to extend to our farmers to prevent the movement of the soil across farmers’ property lines, but it is also trespassing. The public need to make sure their equipment is clean before entering a property.”

According to the Alberta government website, clubroot was first identified in Europe in the thirteenth century.

“Once you have it, you basically have to manage it through crop rotations, resistant varieties, and equipment sanitization,” says Steffen.

“Increasing the PH of the soil has been shown to mitigate the disease. Research shows that the resting spores can live for a very long time, up to 20 years.”

Steffen urges producers to ensure proper crop rotations are used to minimize any disease on the farm. Steffen says if clubroot is found in the M.D. of Smoky River, canola cannot be grown in a rotation sooner than three years after discovery of clubroot on that quarter section.

He says area producers can check out the municipality’s Policy 703 for more information on how the M.D. deals with clubroot.

According to the Canola Council’s website there are currently no economical control measures that can remove the pathogen from a field once it is infested. The Canola Council recommends minimizing the risk of soil movement and using a sanitation plan (much like Steffen recommends). They say to keep very careful records and continually inspect fields, urging producers to control host weeds and volunteer canola when the plants take root.

“Resting spores are extremely long-lived,” says Keller.

“Recent studies have suggested that rather than a half-life there may be a more rapid decline in spore viability in the first two years without a host, followed by a slow decline for up to 20 years. Regardless of the kinetics of spore decline, the longevity of the resting spores is a key factor contributing to the seriousness of the disease, especially under tight canola rotations.”

If you have questions or concerns about clubroot in your region, contact your local agricultural fieldman for more information.