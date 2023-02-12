Coach expects stern test as playoffs near

High Prairie Red Wing player Nolan Noskey, right, and Fox Creek Ice King player Darian Alook fight for the puck in the corner in Greater Metro Hockey League action Jan. 27 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings will be facing their toughest part of the regular season schedule in Greater Metro Hockey League action.

First in the West Division, the Red Wings host the second-place Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks on Feb. 10 and visit the third-place Edson Eagles on Feb. 11.

Before, the Red Wings were scheduled to play Edson on Feb. 4.

“I expect the three games against Enoch and Edson will be a test we are looking for,” High Prairie head coach Trent Meyaard says.

“I expect our team will be ready to go and play a hard, fast-paced detailed 200-foot game.”

He says the team has what it takes to sweep the Tomahawks and Eagles at this point in the season.

“If we defend like we can, I know our offence will produce,” Meyaard says.

“We have the deepest team I’ve ever coached.”

A three-game sweep could help the Red Wings lock up first place.

“With wins against Enoch and Edson, we pretty much will secure possession of first place in the West,” Meyaard says.

After the upcoming weekend, the Red Wings have just four games remaining in the regular season.

The Red Wings melted the ice in a pair of weekend games in recent GMHL action. They tripled the Fox Creek Ice Kings 9-3 at home Jan. 27 and crushed the Slave Lake Icedogs 10-0 on the road Jan. 28.

Andrew Gauchier and Maven McMaster each popped a pair of goals for the Red Wings, who led the Ice Kings 5-3 after the first period and 6-3 after the second period.

Austen Rayburn, Nolan Noskey, Jayden Farthing, Cam Black- horse and Ethan Many Bears also scored for the winners.

High Prairie goaltender Dawson Holitzki had a solid game as the Red Wings outshot the Ice Kings 47-36.

“Dawson settled in after the first period, not allowing a goal for the final 40 minutes while our offence opened up the game,” Meyaard says.

On the road, the Red Wings faced Slave Lake who, he says, is in a major rebuilding program for next season.

High Prairie goaltender Brad Roncin recorded his fifth shutout of the season as the Red Wings outhot the Icedogs 81-14, including an astounding 38-3 in the first period against an overmatcehd club.

Dayton Shantz, Keegan Ferguson and Blackhorse each scored twice for the Red Wings, who led 7-0 after the first period and 10-0 after two periods.

Kaden Desjarlais, Rayburn, Farthing and Many Bears also scored.