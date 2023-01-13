Cold snap reduces crime over holidays, says S/Sgt.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Criminal activity during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday was down compared to 2021.

“I am pleased to say that overall, the holiday season was slower than the year before,” S/Sgt. Bryce Tarzwell says.

“We were down 10 per cent on calls from last year and down 25 per cent from 2019 as there weren’t the serious and violent crimes we have seen in the past.”

Calls ranged from assaults, missing persons and sudden deaths to motor vehicle collisions and cases of mischief, he notes.

“I am pleased to say that over the holidays, there were no significant calls that High Prairie RCMP had to attend,” Tarzwell says

“With the extreme cold temperatures, calls for well-being checks were very similar to last year’s call volume.”

It was the first time since 2019 that people could celebrate in large gatherings for Christmas and New Year’s after COVID-19 restrictions started in March 2020 and ended in March 2022.

Police report all was well.

“There were no issues with any Christmas or New Year’s Eve parties,” Tarzwell says.

Motorists appear to be getting the message against drinking and driving.

“Checkstops had been completed and all drivers were sober,” Tazwell says.

“It is great to see drivers and citizens being responsible over the holiday.”

Frigid cold temperatures also affected police work.

“The cold weather always interferes as it did last year,” Tarzwell says.

“Calls become a lot more urgent when the temperatures dip below -40 C as compared to the summer months.

“It also takes a toll on the members who have to work in it.”

Police appreciate support and co-operation from citizens.

“I just want to thank everyone in all communities that High Prairie RCMP polices for making this holiday season safe and happy,” Tarzwell says.

He reminds citizens to be proactive to protect their property.

“Just remember that with winter, the days are short and the nights are long,” Tarzwell says.

“Be very vigilant with locking doors at home and do not let your vehicle run unattended during the cold snaps.”