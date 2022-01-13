Cold temps keep crime down for McLennan RCMP

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Bone-chilling temperatures held their grip on crime in the Falher and McLennan region during the holidays over Christmas and New Year’s.

Sgt. Scott Ritchie says calls were down to a minimum in the Smoky River region over an 11-day period during the holiday.

McLennan RCMP responded to only 15 calls for service from Dec. 24 to Jan. 3, all for relatively minor issues, he says.

“While the cold and snowy weather, no doubt, contributed to a quiet Christmas season, McLennan RCMP thank the motoring public for ensuring to drive safely and to the road conditions,” says Ritchie, who started as the McLennan detachment commander Oct. 1.

“No motor vehicle collisions were reported during the holiday.”

Officers were out to proactively conduct conduct patrols during the holidays in an effort to ensure the safety of all travellers on the highways during the festive time, he says.

No impaired driving charges were laid.

However, several tickets were issued for speeding and other traffic offences.

Ritchie and the McLennan RCMP thank citizens for helping ensure that everyone had a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.