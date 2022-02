High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art students again heard their Art teacher exclaim, “I asked for Art students and I got artists!” Recently, students practiced three simple concepts of tone, pattern and spontaneity, but from there they created endless ideas!

Art 20, Grade 11 student Natalie Pratt clearly used pattern, spontaneity and felt marker to amaze the viewer. Art 10, Grade 11 student Alannah Noskiye applied her pencil crayon skills to make an ordinary heart, extraordinary! Art 10, Grade 11 student Taryn Barnes-Roberts clearly used her imagination along with felt markers to study spontaneity and pattern in art. Art 30, Grade 12 student Katherine Wooten used pattern, acrylic paint and a pine ground to express her own style, the latter of which is an expectation of the Art 12 curriculum. Art 30, Grade 12 student Bethany Cunningham explored mixed media and collage in her sparkling colour value study. Art 10, Grade 10 student Ally Shaw gives us a blast of colour and pattern using a spontaneous mood and felt markers.