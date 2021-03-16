Comfort in a time of loss and need

A privacy door covering for the patient and family lounge for palliative care patients at High Prairie Health Complex was donated by the High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society. Standing, left-right, are site manager Janet Farney and society president Ione Perry.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

People in the High Prairie region who require palliative care now have added comfort for end-of-life care and in a time of loss.



Two comfort carts and other items were donated to the High Prairie Health Complex by the High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society.



The society also donated gift bags for parents who have lost a baby either by miscarriage or stillborn.



A privacy door covering for the patient and family lounge was also donated.



Society president Ione Perry says the hospital didn’t have a comfort cart for palliative care patents or the special bags for grieving parents.



“Other hospital facilities have comfort carts and the special gift bags and find them very helpful,” Perry says.



“The hospital asked us to help them.”



The comfort carts are used both in the hospital and at J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre.



Perry says the gift bags provide a source of comfort to grieving parents.



“It includes a book of stories of other parents who experience the same loss,” Perry says.



Also inside the bag is an angel with a smooth surface that people find comfort holding.



Comfort carts are taken to the room with palliative care patients to provide some comfort for family members.



Each cart includes assorted items such as reading material, prayer shawl, coffee pot, coffee, tea, snacks, puzzle book, paper, lotion, shampoo and a toothbrush.



“The palliative care society is always so giving,” says Karen Zelman, volunteer coordinator, for Alberta Health Services north zone contact for patient and family advisors.



“They are always giving to the hospital and we feel the community should be aware of some of the things the society does for our community, patients and residents,” says Zelman.



The society mission statement promotes that.



“Recognizing that the community has a responsibility to provide comfort and support services to palliative patients and their family, the palliative care society is committed to ensuring that individuals in hospice palliative care live with dignity in a caring environment of their choice and that they and their families receive appropriate support, including bereavement support.”



The society is always seeking new members who are as passionate as they are, Zelman says.



Anyone is interested in joining the society may contact Zelman by e-mail [email protected] or phone at [780] 523-6466.