Commentary – An unexpected literary encounter

Pearl Lorentzen

On March 8 (International Women’s Day, I read a list of 20 inspirational female authors on a Northern Haven Support Society display at the Slave Lake Library. I recognized several from having read their books, and one I know personally.

Bernadine Evaristo is a British author and Booker Prize winner. I’ve read three of her books, and she was my creative writing professor at Brunell University in London, England.

It’s a small world. Who would have thought that a British author would end up on a list of authors in Slave Lake and be recognizable not just by her work (which I enjoy) but as a person?

Seeing her name, reminded me of the importance of being willing to connect with others.

I’m a smalltown girl in many ways, but enjoyed my brief stints living in cities. I have met so many interesting people over the years, by getting out of my comfort zone (literally and figuratively).

I am really enjoying being planted in Slave Lake and the connections I make with different people here. There are so many interesting people no matter where you go, you just need to find the time to connect.

When I was living in London, I was incredibly lonely. I had anxiety about what was coming afterward and went from working part-time and having classes five days a week to having class on Wednesday. I was living in a ‘discomfort zone’ – the anxiety made everything seem terrifying.

London is also a city where you don’t talk to strangers. You might chat a bit with the cashier at the grocery store, but you don’t smile or wave, or talk with random people you meet on the streets. As a smalltown Alberta girl, this was very isolating.

Even in Edmonton, you talk to people you don’t know all the time. But not in London!

When in London, I started counselling for the first time. One of the things the mental health therapist suggested was getting out and making connections. I had attended a Japanese church in Edmonton for many years, and one of the people there knew a Japanese lady in London.

London is a big place, and we didn’t live close to each other. However, we made a point to meet at the closest Japanese church to me, which was a fair jaunt. I arrived very early. As I was waiting in the train station, a man selling poppies stopped to have a chat. It turns out he was from rural England.

I had a good time at the church and was glad to connect with my friend’s friend. On the way back as I was waiting for the train, a lady complimented me on my coat. It’s long and purple, and looks like something a pirate might wear. It turns out she was from Quebec, but had lived in London for many years.

That day, I made connections with a whole lot of people like me who had moved to London from elsewhere.

That day was a turning point for me. I had taken a chance to step out of my ‘discomfort zone,’ and I had some meaningful moments with people.

I never saw any of them again. However, that day gave me the courage to get to know my classmates and engage with my professors.

Bernadine helped me plan a novel. The first draft is sitting on my computer, waiting for me to edit. She definitely inspired me, by both her writing and as a teacher.

I hope to be like her and inspire other people.