Sorting by

×

Commentary – Do not go gently

by | Nov 6, 2026 | Opinion

Recently, while attempting to interview people about a matter of importance, I heard the same answer in several different forms.

“I don’t like what they’re doing,” people told me, “but I’m afraid of what else they might take away.” People were afraid to be quoted in the paper.

Their words were the words of people who cared dearly for their community but had begun to believe that caring aloud might cost them something.

Fear is useful when it tells us to step back from a ledge or keep our hands off a hot stove. But it quickly becomes dangerous when it begins to build a home inside us. Eventually, it convinces us silence is the same thing as safety.

But it is not.

Dylan Thomas wrote, “Do not go gentle into that good night.” He was writing of death and resistance. The line also reminds us there are times when gentleness becomes surrender. Times when quiet acceptance brings disappearance rather than peace.

We like to imagine courage as something grand or heroic. Real courage is usually less polished. Real life courage can look as simple as someone standing up when something isn’t right, even if that means standing alone.

Sometimes fear is evidence a person understands exactly what is at stake. The trouble begins when those who hold power learn that fear can do their work for them.

If people believe that speaking up about something may cost them, then no official order is needed to silence them.

We begin to censor ourselves. We lower our voices. We watch an injustice pass by and hope that keeping our heads down will protect what remains.

But pieces are slowly chipped away and what remains grows smaller each time.

A community cannot stay healthy when its people are afraid to tell the truth about what they see. Silence does not make a bad decision good. It does not turn unfairness into fairness or neglect into wisdom. It only removes witnesses from the room.

Still, there is a cost to saying nothing at all.

When fear governs a community, we lose more than our voices. We lose the habit of trusting one another. Each person thinks they are alone because those around have gone quiet. Meanwhile, the silence is taken for agreement.

Perhaps this is why the first act of courage is often simply finding one another. One voice may be dismissed as complaint. Several voices become a conversation. Enough voices become a people that cannot go ignored.

Courage does not require us to be fearless. It asks us to decide something else matters more. A parent may speak up because of the world their child will inherit. A worker may speak up because the person beside them cannot.

We can question decisions without forgetting the humanity in those who made them. Anger may light the match, but it is care and devotion that assure the lamp continues to burn.

Rage does not need to roar. Sometimes it is the beautifully stubborn act of refusing to disappear.

We should be careful about allowing fear to make our choices for us. What we protect through silence may not remain ours for long. Rights do not survive because people assume someone else will defend them. They survive because ordinary people decide those rights are worth the discomfort of being seen.

Of course, there is no promise that speaking out will bring an immediate victory. Sometimes the meeting ends, the decision stands, and the night still comes.

Resistance is not wasted because it fails to change everything all at once. Small changes always hold within them the potential to ripple into something larger.

Do not go gently into the night.

Sara Driedger

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alberta Wide Blanket Classified Ads – Reaching over 64 Newspapers in Print and Online.

We buy all Mint sets, Gold Jewelry and more

CANADIAN PICKERS! Downsizing? Moving? Buying Silver Flatware & Jewelry. We buy all Mint sets, Gold Jewelry, Rings, Chains, etc. Ted or Joy 825-966-4373. Ad ...More

Auctions: Firearms wanted

FIREARMS WANTED FOR OUR 2026 AUCTION PROGRAM: Firearms, Ammunition, Accessories, or Militaria. Collections, Estates or single items. For Auction, or Possible Purchase: Contact us: ...More

PRIVATE MORTGAGE LENDER

All real estate types considered. No credit checks done. Deal direct with lender and get quick approval. 403-543-0927; www.firstandsecondmortgages.ca. Ad Category: Services ...More

INTEGRITY POST FRAME BUILDINGS

INTEGRITY POST FRAME BUILDINGS since 2008 BUILT WITH CONCRETE POSTS. Barns, Shops, Riding Arenas, Machine Sheds and more, sales@integritybuilt.com 1-866-974-7678 www.integritybuilt.com. Ad Category: Buildings ...More

ROCKY MOUNTAIN EQUIPMENT IS HIRING

ROCKY MOUNTAIN EQUIPMENT IS HIRING: Parts Technicians, Agriculture & Heavy Equipment Techs - Journeyman, Apprentices, CVIP/Truck Techs, Shop and Field positions available. View Open ...More

Click Here For All Blanket Classifieds and Value Ads

Click Here to Learn How Your Business Can Reach Albertans at Super Low Cost

AWNA – Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association – Your Trusted Service Provider

Alberta Wide Value Ads – Reaching over 1,000,000 Views Weekly in Print and Online.

Reach over one million views
Reach over one million views

Alberta Wide Value Ads. Contact this newspaper or The AWNA to learn how your business can reach readers at a super low cost. ...More

Cash Paid for gold & silver
Cash Paid for gold & silver

I PAY CA$H!! FOR ALL GOLD & SILVER COINS, JEWELRY, BARS, INGOTS, NUGGETS, GOLD Dust, Dental Gold, Bullion, Sterling Silverware, plus anything made of ...More

We Buy Gold!
We Buy Gold!

Gold Jewelry, Gold Chains, Rings, Bangles, Coins, Scrap Gold, Dental Gold.We come to the privacy of your home. No Obligation! Call Joy or Ted ...More

WANTED: COIN COLLECTIONS. PAYING CASH!
WANTED: COIN COLLECTIONS. PAYING CASH!

Cash for CoinsWANTED Royal Canadian Mint coins, Franklin Mint, US Mint, world sets etc , collector ’s coins,numismatics , Olympic coins, old coins, old ...More

Click Here to Learn How Your Business Can Reach Albertans at Super Low Cost

Community News From Across Alberta and of Interest to Albertans

Opposition presses province on AI data centres as legislature resumes

The province harbours “no intention of defending Big Tech billionaires” while regulating the development of data centres to serve artificial intelligence, the legislature heard last week. Responsibly developed AI projects have “the ability to deliver enormous wealth creation for Albertans, to put food on the table for Alberta families, to create jobs and to attract […] ...More

MLA urges Ottawa to reconsider imminent shutdown of historic agricultural research centre

Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Jennifer Johnson has made a late-stage appeal to the federal government to save an iconic Prairies institution, reiterating its importance to her riding and agriculture. Johnson noted that the feds have gone against recommendations from a House of Commons standing committee by failing to halt the closure of the 119-year-old Lacombe Research and […] ...More

Kneehill County council divvies up $7 million in unspent grant money

Kneehill County council divided up millions of dollars worth of unspent grant money after discussing why the money was unspent. General Manager of Corporate Services Will Nyman presented councillors with a report titled allocation of available grant funding to 2026 capital projects, noting in his report staff recently discovered over $7 million in various unspent […] ...More

Alberta legislature honours trailblazing first female whip, two other former MLAs

Two former MLAs for Three Hills — one of them the first woman to serve as a government whip in Canada — were posthumously honoured by the legislature on its resumption last week. Connie E. Ostermann, 90, and Allan Alexander Warrack, 89, both former cabinet ministers in Progressive Conservative governments, received tributes from the legislature […] ...More

Fort Smith shelter finds home for last dog amid upheaval

All animals at the Fort Smith Animal Shelter have been placed in adoptive or foster homes ahead of the end of volunteer operations, but the future of animal care in the community remains uncertain. The volunteer group running the shelter stopped doing so at the end of last month, having warned for months that the […] ...More

UCalgary prof advances balance impairment research with new devices
UCalgary prof advances balance impairment research with new devices

Kinesiology master’s student, Chanel Cabak, demonstrates using the Hexapod platform device at the University of Calgary on November 3, 2026. SARAH PALMER / LIVEWIRE CALGARY The University of Calgary’s kinesiology department is researching treatments for people with balance impairments using a one-of-a-kind robotic device. Ryan Peters, lead researcher and associate professor at UCalgary, said that […] ...More

Jasper library seeks 13 per cent funding increase to meet new provincial rules
Jasper library seeks 13 per cent funding increase to meet new provincial rules

The Jasper Municipal Library is asking for a 13 percent increase in municipal funding so it can implement new age-verification regulations passed by the province in the spring. – Bob Covey, The Jasper Local The Jasper Municipal Library is asking council for nearly $30,000 more than last year, citing additional staffing costs associated with new […] ...More

Provincial union lobbies Ottawa to better protect wildland firefighters
Provincial union lobbies Ottawa to better protect wildland firefighters

The province’s largest public union is calling on the federal government to reclassify wildland firefighters to join their full-time counterparts as to provide better care and safety.–FILE PHOTO As wildfire season in Alberta draws to a close, the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees is calling on the federal government for greater care for wildland firefighters. […] ...More

Click Here For More Community News From Across Alberta at albertachat.com

Want More? Click Here For Even More! Community News From Across Alberta

Your Thoughts Are Welcome

Comments for particular stories should go on the comment section below that story. General comments submit HERE

Recent Comments


Environment Canada Forecast

Alberta 511 Road Reports

Alberta Wildfire Status Map

REGIONAL EPAPER
THIS WEEK'S EDITION

Under Construction! - LOGIN OR SIGNUP HERE FOR CURRENT EDITION
CLICK HERE TO SEE FREE TRIAL

October 28, 2026

—— MOST READ STORIES – PAST 14 DAYS ——

CANADA WIDE COMMUNTY NEWS

2026 Potash Tax Sharing results in increases and decreases due to changed area of influence

2026 potash tax sharing distributions for the Esterhazy and Rocanville area. Nicole Taylor, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Municipalities in the Esterhazy and Rocanville area recently received the final potash tax sharing distribution amounts for 2026. [... Read More ]

McCallum calls on province to fire ‘Locke’s handpicked’ police board after new chief appointed

The Surrey Police board appointed Todd Matsumoto as the new police chief. The announcement came on Oct. 30, three days before Mayor Doug McCallum was inaugurated. “We are confident Todd Matsumoto is the right leader [... Read More ]

Provincial union lobbies Ottawa to better protect wildland firefighters

The province’s largest public union is calling on the federal government to reclassify wildland firefighters to join their full-time counterparts as to provide better care and safety.–FILE PHOTO Brook Wagner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As [... Read More ]

Ford’s Bill 140 ‘eviscerates’ Ontario’s bedrock environmental laws, hands developers what they want

Queen’s Park is back in session and the Doug Ford PC government wasted no time in putting yet another massive omnibus bill on the table with claims of reducing red tape. Bill 140, the Building [... Read More ]

East Van icon Mr. Mattress boasts a brand new mural

Mr. Mattress at Venables and Clark in Vancouver, B.C. Maddi Dellplain, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Who has a serene, self-satisfied expression, a saucily reclined pose, fabulous little jester boots and now a host of new [... Read More ]

Uneasy feeling for Stone Mills homeowners as Alto purchases land in unknown location

The Alto high-speed rail project concerns many in the region, especially in Stone Mills Township. Recent news that the Crown corporation purchased land for the project in September has intensified an already tumultuous public debate [... Read More ]

Volunteers move thousands of migrating salmon by hand after DFO abandons project

Volunteers help chum salmon reach their spawning grounds on Oct. 26 by lifting them up into a pipe that flows through a culvert. (Nora O’Malley photos) Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Barkley Sound, B.C. [... Read More ]

New screening system prioritizes Canada’s temporary workers with high-wage job offers

Nurse practitioners are among the high-wage occupations targeted for recent immigration reforms. Credit: Wikimedia George Abraham and Shilpashree Jagannathan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Canada is pivoting away from the random selection of immigrants accepted into [... Read More ]

Wealth is Built From Resilience in Michael Lee-Chin’s “The Way of Wealth”

Burlington-based businessman Michael Lee-Chin is a billionaire today, one who directs his wealth into public institutions like the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM), McMaster University, and the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation. But once, he was a [... Read More ]

After Ottawa abandoned its commitment, more than 1K trees find home at Claireville Conservation Area in Brampton

Tree planting event at Claireville Conservation Area in Brampton Alexis Wright/The Pointer “Everything is linked [and] it all comes back to trees,” Tree Canada Chief Development Officer Greg Hotte said, as he welcomed nearly 300 [... Read More ]

Big numbers, big questions: a close look at Woodfibre LNG’s economic impact projections

The WLNG plant. Liz McDonald As Woodfibre LNG (WLNG) nears its target mid-2027 completion date, it has released an economic impact assessment that projects massive economic gains for B.C. and Canada. The report, compiled by [... Read More ]