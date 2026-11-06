Commentary – Do not go gently

Recently, while attempting to interview people about a matter of importance, I heard the same answer in several different forms.

“I don’t like what they’re doing,” people told me, “but I’m afraid of what else they might take away.” People were afraid to be quoted in the paper.

Their words were the words of people who cared dearly for their community but had begun to believe that caring aloud might cost them something.

Fear is useful when it tells us to step back from a ledge or keep our hands off a hot stove. But it quickly becomes dangerous when it begins to build a home inside us. Eventually, it convinces us silence is the same thing as safety.

But it is not.

Dylan Thomas wrote, “Do not go gentle into that good night.” He was writing of death and resistance. The line also reminds us there are times when gentleness becomes surrender. Times when quiet acceptance brings disappearance rather than peace.

We like to imagine courage as something grand or heroic. Real courage is usually less polished. Real life courage can look as simple as someone standing up when something isn’t right, even if that means standing alone.

Sometimes fear is evidence a person understands exactly what is at stake. The trouble begins when those who hold power learn that fear can do their work for them.

If people believe that speaking up about something may cost them, then no official order is needed to silence them.

We begin to censor ourselves. We lower our voices. We watch an injustice pass by and hope that keeping our heads down will protect what remains.

But pieces are slowly chipped away and what remains grows smaller each time.

A community cannot stay healthy when its people are afraid to tell the truth about what they see. Silence does not make a bad decision good. It does not turn unfairness into fairness or neglect into wisdom. It only removes witnesses from the room.

Still, there is a cost to saying nothing at all.

When fear governs a community, we lose more than our voices. We lose the habit of trusting one another. Each person thinks they are alone because those around have gone quiet. Meanwhile, the silence is taken for agreement.

Perhaps this is why the first act of courage is often simply finding one another. One voice may be dismissed as complaint. Several voices become a conversation. Enough voices become a people that cannot go ignored.

Courage does not require us to be fearless. It asks us to decide something else matters more. A parent may speak up because of the world their child will inherit. A worker may speak up because the person beside them cannot.

We can question decisions without forgetting the humanity in those who made them. Anger may light the match, but it is care and devotion that assure the lamp continues to burn.

Rage does not need to roar. Sometimes it is the beautifully stubborn act of refusing to disappear.

We should be careful about allowing fear to make our choices for us. What we protect through silence may not remain ours for long. Rights do not survive because people assume someone else will defend them. They survive because ordinary people decide those rights are worth the discomfort of being seen.

Of course, there is no promise that speaking out will bring an immediate victory. Sometimes the meeting ends, the decision stands, and the night still comes.

Resistance is not wasted because it fails to change everything all at once. Small changes always hold within them the potential to ripple into something larger.

Do not go gently into the night.

Sara Driedger