Commentary – Greetings to a warm summer!

Summer is a time for warm weather and plenty of fun and activities together with family and friends in the great outdoors.

Hot weather usually attracts crowds to a lake or beach – or a backyard pool somewhere – to cool off from the heat.

People in local communities and across Canada have been breathing a collective sigh of relieve that a normal summer has returned for the first time since 2019.

First, it was COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021 when people were ordered to camp or gather in small groups.

Just when that got out of the way, many regions in Alberta and across Canada were struck by smoky skies caused by massive wildfires in 2022 and 2023.

Last year, was the worst for wildfires in northern Alberta and British Columbia as thousands of people were evacuated from their homes while several hundred homes were destroyed by the flames.

After several years of low or no precipitation in rain and snow, wildfire officials were expecting and preparing for the worst in 2024 if dry conditions in forests and fields continued.

Many fire officials said the only thing that would prevent another wild season of wildfires was to have rain – and lots of rain!

People asked to pray for rain – to provide much-needed moisture in the ground in forests and farmers’ fields.

It paid off!

Many parts of Alberta experienced one of the wettest springs in many years.

During the months of April and May, hardly a day went by without some measures of precipitation or even a short shower.

One person said churches were asked to pray for rain – but maybe they prayed too much – with a chuckle!

Central Peace Notley MLA and Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen is certainly breathing easier. Loewen and his network of staff and partner agencies were busy over the winter and spring working hard to prepare for what was predicted to be another hectic wildfire season.

Everyone seemed to be happy with the rain – it’s better than smoke!

Rain didn’t event dampen the community spirit at local events such as the Falher Honey Festival.

Thankfully, many activities outside could simply be moved indoors. That’s good planning by organizers.

It was wonderful to have sunny warm weather for Canada Day festivities around the region. Even if Canada Day isn’t celebrated on July 1, community and Canadian spirit can still be high. More than 800 people gathered June 19 at Cecil Thompson Park near Peace River at festivities hosted by Northern Sunrise County.

Another large crowed celebrated July 1 at festivities hosted by the Town of Peace River.

It is great to see community spirit alive and well at local events no matter what the weather may be – even the rain!

Enjoy the rest of the summer!