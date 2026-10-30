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Commentary – Grow small businesses in your region

by | Oct 30, 2026 | Opinion

Growing up in a small town, I have fond memories as a child in the 1960s and a teen in the 1970s going downtown to visit the many stores.

It was such a special experience to walk around and talk with the owners and staff. They were all local folks who I knew.

Over the decades much of that has changed as corporate business moves into town and small businesses struggle.

It’s a great time to reflect on local small businesses during Small Business Week from Oct. 19-25.

Adding and retaining small businesses are key priorities for Big Lakes County and the Town of High Prairie in their regional strategic economic development plan. Drafted by Deloitte Canada, the 60-page report urges residents to patronize local businesses and small businesses.

Support local is one of five key points to promote hometown business and shopping.

“Choose local businesses, services, and makers whenever you can,” was the third of five points in economic development, Deloitte stated when the draft report was presented at community meetings in April.

Particularly in small towns where small businesses struggle, a big question is, “How can small business survive and thrive?”

The strategic economic development plan presents several recommendations to promote and build small businesses that can be used by many and any other regional community.

Incidentally, just a week before Small Business Week, councils of both Big Lakes and High Prairie separately passed motions to hire a regional economic development officer – sharing the costs equally.

Leadership is a vital part of economic and community development – someone with experience and skills to help small businesses and rural regions.

An economic development officer will likely start before March 2027, but there’s plenty of work ahead and to think about for local governments and consumers.

Working together as communities is important to establish, retain and grow the business community with plenty of support and business from local people.

What would be best to keep small businesses alive and growing and to keep local people away from larger centres? Several recommended priorities are already set in the action plan as “immediate” steps in the first year to get the ball rolling.

  • Implement a co-ordinated regional business retention and expansion program.

It’s the first recommended action in the section to secure long-term resilience through investment in local employers.

  • Expand online profiles for local businesses and community organizations.

Other immediate priorities encourage the community to:

  • Undertake an inventory of industrial and commercial land and buildings to determine was is available for potential businesses.
  • Strengthen collaboration with Northern Lakes College to support student recruitment, in-person training and align with regional workforce needs.

What would attract more people in small towns to do business in their home community?

Consumers always want to shop where prices are affordable and businesses offer wide selection and variety. Great customers service is always important. Local people patronize local businesses that support employees with local families and the community.

Decades ago, shop at home meant your local community.

Today, shop at home also means shopping online.

That definitely hurts local businesses.

Support local businesses.

Support your community.

Richard Froese

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