Commentary – Hats off to local firefighters!

Richard Froese

Nobody wants to get burned!

National Fire Prevention Week marks its 100th anniversary Oct. 9-15.

Local fire departments serve a vital role to protect people from harm and death and buildings from major damage.

Fire Prevention Week is a time when fire departments promote fire safety in the home, workplace and other situations.

Firefighters are committed to serve their communities.

While the special week-long campaign focuses on fire prevention, it’s also a good opportunity to promote local fire departments and firefighters who face hazardous situations.

Sometimes firefighters put their lives on the line. Although they are called firefighters, the men and women who volunteer their time and skills do more than battle fires.

Some communities name their fire departments as protective services or as fire and rescue. Members of the team respond to various calls such as motor vehicle collisions, spills of hazardous materials, or stranded boaters on a lake or river. They also search for lost or missing persons.

When people volunteer for other organizations, projects or events, they usually know in advance when they will need to attend a meeting or volunteer for the activity.

But not firefighters! Emergencies are never planned or scheduled. Fire service members can be called at any time of the day or night. They respond to incidents during the day when they can often be at work. In many case, they can be taken away from their job for several hours for a call.

After a day at work, which can be stressful, firefighters want to spend a relaxing time at home with loved ones.

However, that can also be disrupted when a call comes during the evening or even while the firefighter has retired for the night and fallen asleep.

Firefighters are also on standby during weekends, which also restricts their time with family and friends. They are required to be in the community they serve and be ready to respond to any emergency or incident any time of the day or night.

Many times firefighters cannot be with their family when they would rather be away on an outing at the lake or somewhere else.

Being a firefighter is all about commitment. Many want to give back to their community and protect their family, neighbours, residents and businesses in an emergency.

It is also about sacrifice. They sacrifice their personal, family and work time, time and even their health.

Although firefighters wear breathing apparatus while in action, they also risk their health.

Many fire departments have a sauna for firefighters to use. A sauna detoxifies the body and removes carcinogen, a substance capable of causing cancers in living tissue.

Data shows firefighters are at high risk of cancer from toxins in fire and smoke.

Each time firefighters respond to a call, they are at risk in various ways.

Communities and citizens can be very grateful for those who serve in local fire departments. Take the time to thank firefighters who serve and protect their communities.

Fire departments in communities of all sizes are in need of more volunteers. Training is provided.

Several decades ago, many fire departments in small rural towns had large rosters of firefighters. Today, some communities struggle to have enough.

Nobody ever wants to experience an emergency that could be life threatening for themselves or others.

People can be assured fire- fighters will respond promptly.