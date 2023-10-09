Commentary – Have an attitude of gratitude

Richard Froese

Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving on Oct. 9.

Many people will get together with family and friends to have a hearty meal and to give thanks.

Be content with what you have – have an attitude of gratitude.

It seems too many people complain, complain, complain, grumble, grumble, grumble! Just look at social media and discussion pages. Who needs to hear and read all that negative talk – junk?

Speak positive into your community and life and make it a better and healthier place.

It’s been a challenging year for many people with wildfires and the high cost of living. One can really wonder what to be thankful for – when you lose all possessions and your home in a wildfire.

Initially, it seems like the end of the world and all hope is lost.

Over time, people can realize that much of what was lost was just stuff and can be replaced.

Protecting and saving the lives of people is was really matters. Lives and people cannot be replaced.

The cost of living and prices of food, gas and other necessities of life have increased significantly in the past few years. Many people struggle to know what to buy – how to best spend their money, especially those on a fixed income or low income.

Despite the difficulties of life, people can be thankful for so much.

Local residents can be thankful for firefighters who have worked tirelessly to battle the wildfires in attempts to protect properties.

Be thankful for the food, fuel, clothing and other necessities that are available in local stores.

Why complain about the high cost of living when millions of people around the world live in poor, unhealthy living conditions with no shelter to call home and limited or poor-quality food?

Most people living in Alberta and Canada have so much to be thankful for. Look at the abundance of food, good health care and education services, plenty of recreational opportunities, jobs and government at the local, provincial and federal levels.

Be thankful for the freedoms in Canada that attract people from all over the world.

We are blessed with so many good things. Take time each day to think about all the good things in your life – and be thankful.

List 10 things you are most thankful for in each area of your life, family, community, school division, school, community organization, church, and things provided by your local, provincial and federal government. When you come up with a list for each area, tell the related leader about your list and let them know how thankful you are for the things they do and provide and help make life good wherever you live.

We, in Canada, have so many good things that most people around the world don’t have.

A book I read many years by Canadian author Anita Pierce stated some interesting facts about the wealth of Canadians.

If you:

-Have food in the refrigerator, clothes on your back, a roof over your head and a place to sleep, you are richer than 75 per cent of people in the world.

-Have money in the bank, in your wallet and spare change in a dish some place, you are among 8 per cent of the world’s wealthy.

-Woke up this morning with more health than illness, you are more blessed than the one million people who will not survive this week.

-Can attend a church meeting or service without fear of harassment, arrest, torture or death, you and more blessed than three billion people in the world.

The good things that we have are just a dream for millions of people around the world.

What are you thankful for?