Commentary – Listening with intention is a gift

Pearl Lorentzen

Jan. 26 is Bell Let’s Talk Day. The goal is to initiate conversations about mental health.

This year, the commercials have upset people being approached by others who say, “I’m here.”

Which is a lovely thought, but I kept remembering the commercials as “I’m listening.”

Both of which are simple, valid and useful responses to someone in pain.

Listening is meaningful gift we can give each other, without spending a dime. Especially, when we listen with intention.

I have a third [possibly fourth] cousin who when he was little would put his tiny hands on your face and turn you so you were looking straight at him when he told a story. He wanted your undivided attention. If I recall, he wasn’t using real words yet, but he understood the value of being heard.

In my experience, active listening doesn’t come easily. It is a learned skill. It is much easier to demand someone else’s attention, than it is to give someone your undivided attention. Listening well is important.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S. includes information about active listening in its Essentials for Parenting Toddlers and Preschoolers. It includes four steps:

1 . Give your full attention;