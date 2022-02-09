Commentary – Spread love and joy to everyone

Richard Froese

Two very special and important days on the calendar are coming in the new two weeks.

Valentine’s Day returns Feb. 14. A week later, people across Alberta celebrate Family Day on Feb. 21.

Both days are timely and needed as the COVID-19 pandemic nears the second anniversary in March.

Valentine’s Day is a time when people show feelings of love, affection and friendship to others, states information on the internet whereas Family Day gives families of all ages a special time to spend time together.

Since Family Day was created in Alberta in 1990, many families have gathered to celebrate families and community.

The two upcoming days promote love, family, respect, community and life are needed more than ever during difficult times in the pandemic.

Family Day in Alberta was created by then-premier Don Getty who wanted to counteract what he saw as the erosion of family values in Canadian society. As such, Family Day in the province is designated to reflect the values of family and home that were important to the pioneers who founded Alberta in 1905.

People are getting sick and tired of the COVID-19 restrictions as many provinces in Canada and countries around the world are moving from pandemic to endemic.

COVID-19 restrictions will soon be behind us and we can all get back to our way of life as we knew it before the pandemic.

It’s time to move on.

Even in disputes, we can still show love to others when done in healthy ways.

I learned several steps to take to build relationships in a workshop Building Better Community in my home church in High Prairie. The leader guided the workshop based on a book Building Better Communities – 12 Exercises to Strengthen Your Relational Muscles written by Tom Anthony.

A great place is to practise and use the exercises is at home with your spouse, children and others in your family. Here are some of the basic and useful steps.