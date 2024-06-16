Commentary – Sunny skies to celebrate Canada!

Richard Froese

Summer vacation is on the minds of many young people as the weather warms up. Another school year is nearly over and students are counting down the last days of school.

How many more sleeps until school is out?

Summer traditionally kicks off on July 1 – Canada Day. Since that day is on a Monday this year and creates a long weekend, many travellers will hit the road on Friday, June 28.

Local communities across Alberta and Canada take the time to celebrate the great nation of Canada that attracts so many people from around the world because of its freedoms.

Speaking of freedoms, it appears people will have more freedom to travel and access many of the wonderful outdoor areas with little dangers of wildfires. While many parts of Alberta have been facing drought conditions, plenty of rain in the past two months has soaked forests and fields thirsty for rain and water.

However, we may not out of the woods – as the old saying states. Many regions still have the risk of drought and water shortage.

Daylight is getting longer and summer temperatures can soar into the 30s.

Western provinces can expect to have a normal summer for temperatures, but still could have periods of hot temperatures, The Weather Network states in its seasonal forecast posted May 31.

Precipitation is also projected to be near normal.

Forestry and Parks Minister and Central Peace Notley MLA Todd Loewen still advises people to be cautious in the outdoors with fires and motorized vehicles as forested areas remain vulnerable to wildfires.

Many major community events get into full swing in June and continue into the summer.

All cultures have made Canada the country it has become with a rich heritage.

Take time to attend events – small and large – in a community near you and get a taste of the Alberta and Canadian multicultural flavour. Support local events and support local communities.

Falher will be a buzzing community for the annual Falher Honey Festival June 14-16. Known as the Honey Capital of Canada, Falher also has a rich Francophone culture. Both features are the focus of the annual festival which provides fun for families and people of all ages.

The popular North Country Fair returns June 21-23 south of Driftpile with a variety of music and activities.

Two major events are set for July 5-7.

Peace River downtown will be the stage for the Peace River Rotoract River Daze.

Let’s Paint the Town Red is the theme for the event where everyone is encouraged to wear plaid.

Many activities are being planned at the themed event to engage locals and visitors, promote local business and support non-profit organizations.

It is the same weekend as Riverboat Daze in Slave Lake. Held for more than 50 years, the event features a variety of events and activities for all ages as the major event of the summer in Slave Lake.

Riverboat Daze celebrates the main mode of transportation in the early days. Since riverboats were used before railways were built in the north, they were very important to the region. River- boats brought settlers and supplies to the north from southern parts of Alberta and Canada.

High Prairie will be the place to be the last two days of July. The 62nd annual High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo is set for July 30-31 as one of the biggest rodeos in smalltown Alberta. It also features one of the longest parades in northern Alberta.

So there’s plenty to do and enjoy in the next three months in a town near you. See you there!