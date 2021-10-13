Commentary – What are you thankful for?

Richard Froese

For some people, it’s been a challenge to be thankful with restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic that began in March 2020.

We celebrated Thanksgiving Day last weekend.

But we have so many things to be thankful for all the time.

COVID-19 restrictions and health precautions returned after a summer of more freedom and sense of normal.

However, life and freedoms are so much worse in many other countries around the world. Be thankful you live in Canada with all the freedoms, even though many believe their freedoms are being taken away by the COVID-19 restrictions.

Be thankful for those restrictions. Otherwise, more people would be infected by the virus, in hospitals, or die from the disease.

Thank those who have been vaccinated to help protect their families, their friends and communities from the risk and spread of COVID-19.

As more people realize the danger of the disease and get vaccinated in the coming weeks, thank them for their decision that shows they care for their families and others around them.

Thank everyone who gets vaccinated because it helps to control and conquer COVID-19 and will give freedoms that Albertans and Canadians want and deserve.

Be thankful for the healthcare system and those working in difficult times. Without the commitment of those people, Alberta and Canada would be worse off in the pandemic.

Thanksgiving is a special time of the year for churches. Many host a supper and an array of food and fresh produce is on display to show the abundance around us.

One song I sang in Sunday school encourages people to focus on the good life.

“Be thankful for the good things that you’ve got. The good things that you’ve got are for many just a dream.”

Just months before the pandemic hit, I learned a few short exercises to help people be thankful. The steps were part of a three-session evening workshop Building Better Community in my home church in High Prairie in December 2019.

The leader guided the workshop based on a book Building Better Communities – 12 Exercises to Strengthen Your Relational Muscles written by Tom Anthony.

Overall, the workshop presented 12 simple steps or actions to nurture a stronger positive mind to build healthier relationships.

Several focus on thanks.